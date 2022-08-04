Skyrim Image Proves That Utgerd is Surprisingly Strong

There is no end to the surprises that players can come face to face in Skyrim, an open-world game with enticing storylines, well-designed characters and lots of adventures. Since Skyrim is gone, Dovakin still has a high chance of encountering something completely unusual, even for a realm where dragons roam the sky.

Redditor ED/stephenie_t made the discovery on July 31 while playing Skyrim, posting a photo as proof that Utgerd the Unbroken holds a large sword in one hand and a shield in the other, and does not use the sword as a supposed two-handed monster. it can be for the player. Since Utgerd was already a capable and proud Nord, the photo evoked a delightful mix of quotes from strong Scandinavian women and the reasons why this could happen in the comments.

For fans who might not find Dovakin keeping up with Utgerd during their Skyrim travels, she can be found in Whiterun, where she drinks to keep her dark past at bay, in The Prancing Mare. Given the photo of her casually brandishing a two-handed sword as if it were a simple one-handed weapon, it shouldn’t be shocking that Dovakin would be challenged to a fight when they first meet. If the player comes out victorious, Utgerd will become available as a follower and possibly a candidate for marriage, if the player chooses. Utgerd will be a source of Nordic wisdom, she will offer challenges in dangerous situations, and she can be considered legitimate as she won’t do things like steal or kill other non-player characters.

Strange phenomena happen all the time in games where there are a lot of NPCs and objects that you can interact with, although not all of them are glitches. Non-player characters such as guards can have a bad time even without player intervention, although the situation Utgerd found herself in can certainly be called a glitch, given that she seems to be a fusion of her standard weapons and her ability to wield two-handed swords.

Utgerd boasts of his fighting prowess, there is no end to the fun that can be gained from the oddities possible in Skyrim. With a stellar ten-plus years behind them, Skyrim continues to allow players to live like any Dovakin they choose, whether it’s quietly tending the alchemist’s garden in their chosen house or creating cheese wheels until the game stops breathing. .

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim — Anniversary edition is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.