Skyrim Horses Create a Big Hole in the Plot

Horses Skyrim is one of the most memetic elements of the game, but they also create a huge hole in the plot in the game. The reward system in the game includes horses as witnesses, which makes absolutely no sense, given that horses in Skyrim cannot speak and therefore cannot report a crime. As such, they cannot be considered witnesses of the crime being committed.

Skyrim has many systems for tracking player actions in the world, both useful and harmful, as well as how the world reacts to these actions. The most famous of these systems used in each city is the reward system in Skyrim, which covers the player’s crimes and how much money is indicated on their wanted posters. The amount of the reward is partly determined by how many NPCs witness the player’s actions.

For the most part, this system works very well. This encourages players to think before committing any crimes, as non-player characters are everywhere, even in small towns, and they are quick to point out when someone is doing something they shouldn’t. However, not everyone who sees a player commit a crime can necessarily tell anyone about it. The fact is that for some reason horses are considered witnesses in Skyrim.

Horses should not be considered witnesses in Skyrim

Many people play Skyrim incorrectly, and sometimes intentionally, so it’s not surprising that many people get caught when they try to do something that violates the law. But to raise the reward if the horse sees that the player is doing something is simply absurd. This only happens when a player steals a horse from someone’s stable. The reward is increased based on the obvious indications of both the horse that the player stole and any other horses in the stable that the player ignored in favor of the one he eventually went with.

If the stable owner had caught the gambler riding off on one of his horses, that would have been one thing. The guards can understand the groom’s testimony. This does not mean that being caught means anything, given the problems with prisons in Skyrim, but it is still strange to have such a high reward when the only witnesses to the crime cannot speak human language.

There are a lot of strange events happening in Skyrim, from Daedric princes to the stupid machinations of the Thieves Guild and any crazy Nexus mod. However, assigning a reward based on the testimony of a stolen horse and its stable mates is one of the most absurd things in this game. Considering how many times the game has been re-released and this problem has not disappeared, it’s safe to say that this is one of the oddities that Bethesda intends to keep.