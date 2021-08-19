Skyrim Anniversary Edition is Announced and Arrives in November

Bethesda announced this Thursday (19), during QuakeCon, that it will launch Skyrim Anniversary Edition. The game will arrive on November 11th for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4 and PS5.

Among the details, the game will have a free upgrade to the next generation, and whoever has the Special Edition can also receive the Anniversary Edition.

The new title will also feature a fishing minigame and over 500 elements from the Creations Clube, Bethesda’s group of partners that develop items, skills and new gameplay features.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition will be released precisely on the day the original game turns 10 years old. The promise, even, is that the new game will have all the content released this decade for the classic RPG.

So, what did you think of the news? Do you want to play again with the protagonist Dovahkiin in the new generation of consoles?