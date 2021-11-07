Skyrim Anniversary Edition: How Much Does It Cost To Upgrade The Special Edition?

Skyrim Anniversary Edition: Bethesda details how we can improve our Special Edition, launched five years ago, to this new edition even more complete and with more content. Next Wednesday marks the 10th anniversary of the launch of a classic and western role as The Elder Scrolls V. Skyrim, and how could it be otherwise, Bethesda will do so with the launch of its most complete edition so far: the Anniversary Edition. Now, those who already have the Special Edition -the version with the DLC included-, how can they improve on this new version? Let’s see it.

A huge region to get lost in

First of all, it must be mentioned that Bethesda has revealed the price that this Anniversary Edition will have, which will be 54.99 euros in its versions for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC. But as we said before, those players who got the Special Edition, launched in 2016 and with the Dawnguard, Hearthfire and Dragonborn expansions included, will be able to upgrade to this new edition by making an extra payment of 19.99 euros.

That said, let’s remember all the content that this Anniverary Edition includes, which is multiple and will undoubtedly make many players who have already traveled the northern and cold region of Tamriel consider doing it again. In this way, we will see a lot of unreleased content previously arrived in the form of a mod such as Saints & Seducers, a plot originally launched in 2019 that also arrived with new objects, in addition to the presence of rare objects from the hand of Khajiit merchants. .

There will also be a Survival mode, which came to the game in 2017 and adds, as its name suggests, elements of the survival genre to this legendary RPG, such as the need to deal, in addition to already known enemies, with other elements such as the hunger, cold or illness to survive. Another highly anticipated addition by players is fishing, which will not only serve to get food, but also to be able to display the catch as a trophy in our home. Finally, we will find all the creations by the Creation Club with multiple contents that will only extend the useful life of a game that already has tens, or rather hundreds, of hours.

Skyrim: Anniversary Edition arrives this coming November 11 to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.