Skyrim and Between Us will join Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass adds to its catalog three more games to say goodbye to 2020, two of them known to all: Morkredd, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Among Us.

That the rhythm does not stop. If a few days ago we were talking about the closing of the year in a big way with Xbox Game Pass, which said goodbye to 2020 with 16 more games for its catalog, be careful because there are still several surprises on the way. Taking advantage of The Game Awards 2020, Microsoft has confirmed the name of three other titles that will also break into the service during this month of December: Morkredd, Skyrim and Among Us.

The first of them, and surely the most unknown, is a puzzle game born in a game jam in which its prototype was the winner, back in 2017. Its name, Morkredd, comes from a Norwegian word that means “fear of the darkness”. He is not even painted, because in it we will have to use several orbs of light to combat the shadows and overcome different challenges, whose setting and artistic section are inspired by the long winters of Nordic culture. It will be available on Xbox Game Pass today, both on console and PC, and it also has the possibility of playing it cooperatively and is optimized for Xbox Series X / S.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on Game Pass

Of the second and third there is less to say. Who by now has not heard of them and has not tried them? The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is possibly one of the games that has gone through the most platforms. Launched in 2011, it is said soon, its arrival on Xbox Game Pass was foreseeable after the purchase of Bethesda by Microsoft and will take place on December 15, although it will only be for consoles. In this way, it will add two more platforms, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, whose characteristics may make it worthwhile for you to return once again to such mythical places. At the end of the day on both machines the game has much faster loading times and thanks to various mods it reaches 60 images per second.



