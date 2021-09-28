Skype Tries To Revive With New Colorful Design And Extra Functions

The Skype messenger was a little forgotten: it lost a large part of the market to other video calling services, such as Zoom and Google Meet, being left aside even internally so that Microsoft Teams gained more and more space.

However, the service announced this Monday (27) a redesign on the platform, including several changes in the look, features and even the performance of calls. All the news will gradually go live and the idea is that the “new Skype” will be ready by the end of 2021.

More colorful and versatile

Many of Skype’s new features are features that the service had not yet added, but that competitors have been using for some time. Video calls, for example, can now be arranged in a variety of ways, including a grid where all participants are the same size.

The colors got stronger and the app looks more “live” in both dark mode and light tone menus. The screenshots that illustrate this news show a preview of Microsoft’s new look and feel.