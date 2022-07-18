SkyMed Cast & Character Guide: How Do You Know the Actors

The Canadian medical drama SkyMed has a well-oiled and talented cast playing a group of pilots and nurses working in a remote part of Manitoba. SkyMed season 1 is composed of nine episodes with a run-time of 40-45 minutes each. Released on CBC Television on July 10, SkyMed is available to stream in the US on Paramount+, which recently broadened with a UK launch.

Differently from renowned medical dramas like Chicago Med or Grey’s Anatomy, SkyMed focuses on the difficult settings the crew of nurses and pilots must work in as the remote areas they cover spread far around Thompson, Manitoba. SkyMed focuses both on the crew’s personal and professional life, highlighting the challenges arising from the high-stakes type of job and what it requires of them, as when they’re on-call the team have to live in close quarters. As a result, drama is always around the corner, and tensions among the members of the crew tend to rise at the worst possible moment, like when they’re responding to an emergency.

The SkyMed cast is composed of seasoned actors and talented newcomers. The Paramount+ show offers a seemingly realistic depiction of what it could mean to live and work in such peculiar situations. Here are the SkyMed cast of characters, who they play, and where you know the actors from.

Natasha Calis As Hayley

Supernatural’s Natasha Calis plays newcomer Hayley, a nurse joining the SkyMed characters. Hayley is running away from something big concerning her health, as her father’s worried calls prove, but she’s striving to make Thompson and SkyMed the place where she wants to be. Besides SkyMed and Supernatural, Calis played the titular character in Detective McLean and Jess Barnes in The Good Doctor. Recently, she appeared on NBC’s Nurses.

Morgan Holmstrom As Crystal

Morgan Holmstrom plays Crystal in the Paramount+ show – a nurse on the SkyMed team who’s simultaneously studying to become Nurse Practitioner. Crystal’s indigenous roots are extremely important to her, and Crystal honors them by serving her community as a SkyMed nurse. Holmstrom recently starred as Sâkowêw in Shadow of the Rougarou and appeared as Ian’s wife Wahionhaweh/Emily in Outlander season 6.

Aason Nadjiwan As Bodie

Aason Nadjiwan plays Bodie, a SkyMed pilot who wants to leave Thompson at all costs to become a commercial pilot. Things change when he connects with Hayley. Nadjiwan appeared in various Arrowverse shows, including Arrow and Batwoman. Nadjiwan’s acting credits also include iZombie, Riverdale, and The Magicians.

Kheon Clarke As Tristan

Kheon Clarke stars as Tristan, a nurse on the SkyMed team who is one of the few to be nice to Hayley. Tristan is a team worker, nice and friendly, and tries to see the best in people. Clarke starred as Julius in Gabby Duran & The Unsittables. Clarke appeared in various TV shows, including Altered Carbon, The Magicians, and Superman and Lois.

Praneet Akilla As Chopper

Praneet Akilla plays Chopper in the Paramount+ show, one of the SkyMed pilots infatuated with Hayley. Chopper is Bodie’s best friend, and he’s there to support him, even when Bodie isn’t the most straightforward with him. Akilla previously appeared as Gil Bobbsey in CW’s Nancy Drew and as Gregorio in Fort Salem. Akilla also appeared in Arrow and GenZeroes.

Mercedes Morris As Lexi

Mercedes Morris stars as Lexi, a recently-promoted pilot who’s close with fellow pilot Nowak. Lexi is hard-working, tough, and fair. Before landing the lead role of Lexi, Morris appeared in What We Do in the Shadows, American Gods, and Slasher.

Thomas Elms As Nowak

Thomas Elms plays Nowak, a SkyMed pilot who has issues with Bodie. Nowak is Lexi’s closest friend but doesn’t seem to get along with most of the crew. Elms starred in The Order and Fort Salem.

SkyMed Supporting Cast & Characters

Aaron Ashmore as Wheezer – Ashmore plays Wheezer, one of the oldest SkyMed pilots in the Paramount show, who everyone sees as a leader. Ashmore starred in Veronica Mars, Fringe, and Smallville. Recently, he appeared in Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia, Locke & Key, and Designated Survivor.

Emilia McCarthy as Madison – McCarthy plays Bodie’s ex-girlfriend Madison, who’s still in Bodie’s life as he got her pregnant. McCarthy’s career includes various TV shows and TV movies. She appeared in the Zombies trilogy, Let’s Go Luna! and Dark Haven High.

Patrick Kwok-Choon as Trevor – Kwok-Choon plays Trevor, a doctor in Thompson that often mentors Crystal. Kwok-Choon played Lt. Cmdr. Gen Rhys in Star Trek: Discovery. Kwok-Choon also appeared in SurrealEstate and PAW Patrol: The Movie.

Rebecca Kwan as Emma – Kwan plays Emma, a nurse temporarily working in North House to save money for her wedding. Kwan appeared in Cascadia, Taken, and How To Get Away With Recess.

Braeden Clarke as Jeremy – Clarke stars as Jeremy in the Paramount show, a community volunteer in North House First Nation. Clarke starred as Kaheroton in Outlander season 6. Clarke also appeared in Impulse and Legends of Tomorrow.

Jeff Teravainen as Captain Pierce – Teravainen plays Pierce, SkyMed’s highest in command. Teravainen appeared in Utopia Falls and Murdoch Mysteries. Recently, he worked as a narrator in both documentaries and TV shows, including Deep Water Salvage and Secrets in the Ice.

Matthew Kevin Anderson as Brad – Anderson plays Brad, who is part of the SkyMed cast of characters, and who loads and unloads medevac planes. Anderson starred in Chesapeake Shores and Turner & Hooch. Anderson also appeared in Panda vs Aliens and Fixing Up Christmas.