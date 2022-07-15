Skylar Diggins-Smith won’t be Sold: The reaction of the WNBA world – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Last week it became known that Phoenix Mercury is exploring exchange options for Skylar Diggins-Smith. On Friday, Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes spoke about this situation.

Haynes reports that a deal with Diggins-Smith is not expected before this Friday’s deadline. Los Angeles Sparks showed interest in it, but trade negotiations never took place.

This is a stunning event, considering that just a week ago Diggins-Smith and Mercury were approaching separation.

Phoenix fans are certainly happy that Diggins-Smith will stay with us until the end of the season.

Some fans are shocked that Diggins-Smith was available at all.

Although the Mercury did not trade Diggins-Smith, it is quite possible that both sides will part ways in the offseason.

In 24 games this season, Diggins-Smith is averaging 19.6 points and 5.6 assists. From a production point of view, she’s doing fine.

Diggins-Smith has one more year left on his contract with Mercury.