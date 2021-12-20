Skyhawk Seagate, The Solution For Surveillance Hard Drives

Skyhawk Seagate: One of the main concerns for those who tend to store data locally is file integrity. Home solutions — such as hard drives and traditional SSDs — are reliable to some extent, but fall short for specific applications such as large-scale data storage or many file moves.

In these cases, it is important to have a professional solution. Seagate has dominated the data storage industry for 40 years and is a world reference when it comes to securing information stored on hard drives. In Brazil, Multilaser Giga has a strong partnership with Seagate, distributing its products in our country for over 5 years.

Next, let’s look at all the benefits offered by Skyhawk electronic security hard drives.

Skyhawk Seagate Hard Drives

Seagate offers a series of hard drives for storage in partnership with Multilaser Giga. Skyhawk is the absolute choice for 24/7 surveillance, with high capacity and high work rate for large recording networks. Disks in this family are smart, safe and protected from the main types of hazards that can affect storage devices.

Uninterrupted work

The area of ​​electronic security requires being online 100% of the time and not being able to fail for even 1 second. That’s why you need robust equipment designed to support workloads uninterruptedly for years to come.

Skyhawk series hard drives meet this demand and are designed to meet all security market challenges. It is the right choice for companies in the sector and for electronic security solutions that need robustness and reliability. This is how the partnership between Seagate and Multilaser Giga can make a difference for you.