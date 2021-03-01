Skydome: Brazilian MOBA wins Phase 2 patch

Brazilian developer Kinship announced last Wednesday (24) the start of Phase 2 of the MOBA Skydome, which adds a series of new content including a battle pass, Chinese New Year event and an unprecedented character. The free update is now available to everyone on the PC and also marks the arrival of the game at Nuuvem’s digital store, with a 20% discount on all paid packages.

Phase 2 of Skydome’s early access adds champion Adara to her character library, a heroine capable of creating portals and controlling space-time in a limited and paced manner, something that will lead players to strategically explore the skills of Dolmen. In addition, the game receives the Convergence layout, requiring a reformulation of defensive tactics due to occasional changes in the Temple of Dawn map.

In honor of the Year of the Chinese Ox, Kinship also introduces a new temporary in-game event, rewarding participants with numerous metal-themed cosmetic items and in-game progress bonuses.

Leaving for paid content, the second Skydome battle pass, entitled Ascension of the Ancients, can be purchased for R $ 30 on digital platforms, and brings a series of novelties with references to Greek, Egyptian and Nordic mythologies, including an exclusive look of God of Thunder for champion Kreg.

Skydome is available for free on PC via Steam and Nuuvem.