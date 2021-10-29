Skydance New Media Works On A New Superhero Video Game With Marvel

Skydance: Uncharted trilogy writer Amy Hennig’s developer studio joins forces with Marvel to create a new title to be announced. Skydance New Media, a development studio headed by Amy Hennig, creative director and writer of the original Uncharted trilogy for PS3, has announced a new collaboration with Marvel Entertainment for the development of a new video game based on their superhero universe. This has been announced by the company through its official channels, as well as Amy Hennig herself, sharing her first impressions of this new collaboration. At the moment the title, the platforms on which it will appear or a possible release date has not been confirmed.

New Marvel game with the Uncharted writer

Thus, from Skydance New Media, publisher of recent virtual reality games such as the celebrated The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, has ensured that it is “a blockbuster focused on narrative, with elements of action and adventure, and a completely original story based on the Marvel Universe ”, thus initiating the production of her first AAA video game as a developer.

After holding our cards close to the vest for so long, we’re excited to finally be able to share the news! We’re having a blast working with @MarvelGames on our first project at @Skydance New Media, and can’t wait until we can share more. Excelsior! https://t.co/opj87SJwQ6 — Amy Hennig (@amy_hennig) October 29, 2021

“I can’t imagine someone better than Marvel for our first game. The Marvel universe is an epitome of all the action, mystery, and adrenaline rush of the adventure genre that I adore, and it lends itself perfectly to an interactive adventure. It is an honor to be able to tell an original story with all the humanity, the complexity and the humor that makes Marvel characters so beloved and to allow our players to embody these heroes they love so much, ”said Amy Hennig herself.

Along with Amy Hennig we also find Julian Beak, former Electronic Arts producer, leading a creative team with years of experience behind them creating AAA action adventure experiences. Beyond these first data, he has hardly transcended more information; According to its creators, this new Marvel game will reach traditional platforms, which should appear on PC and consoles on a date yet to be determined.