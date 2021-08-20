Skyblivion Shows Development News in New Video

Skyblivion: For some time now, the community has had the opportunity to follow the project that takes the world of The Elder Scrolls IV: Obliviion into The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim engine – hence the name Skybliviion. If you are in this group, the development team released a new video of updates.

The most recent recording shows how the project is progressing, as well as demonstrating a bit of the city of Leyawiin, some imperial forts, caves and even some elements found in Cyrodiil and Navmeshing.

Check out the video, which is just over 19 minutes and has some markers if you are interested in a specific point of production, below:

Remember that Skyblivion doesn’t have a defined release date yet. Are you looking forward to checking out the project? Leave your message in the space below for comments, and take the opportunity to see one of the recent videos previously released by the production team by clicking here.