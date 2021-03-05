SKY will have four channels released for free during March

SKY customers will be able to watch four channels of the service’s pay TV grid for free during March. The benefit will be available to customers of the company’s pre and postpaid plans, in different periods of March.

The channels that will be open will be GNT, Lifetime, AXN and also History 2. However, each one will be available free of charge for a certain period of time and, depending on the case, only some customers will be entitled to free access.

The first channel to be opened will be the GNT. Available to watch at number 41 in the normal version and 441 for the high definition edition, the content will be released to SKY prepaid users today (4) until March 17th.

Lifetime will have its signal open at numbers 90 and 490 HD as of Friday (5). Users of prepaid SKY and also the postpaid plan will have the right to consume the content of the channel for free until the 14th of this month.

The AXN channel will also be released to all users of the company’s services, including the SKY Play online platform. The signal will be open at numbers 136 and 536 HD between March 23 and April 1.

The last channel to be temporarily released for those using SKY is History 2, which will be available free of charge from March 26 to April 4. The free signal can be accessed by users of pre and postpaid plans at 447 HD.

The free access period can help keep people at home during the pandemic. Last year, SKY also released a number of channels at no cost to promote social distance, but the list of available content was considerably longer.