SKY starts selling broadband via satellite through Viasat

SKY and Viasat announced, this Tuesday (12), a partnership to sell broadband packages via satellite throughout Brazil. With the deal, the second largest pay-TV operator in the country will have the possibility to increase its internet offer beyond the 100 municipalities where it already markets the 4G connection.

The agreement stipulates that SKY, currently having 205 thousand customers in a wide-leg and 4.5 million TV subscribers, will use its wide distribution network in all Brazilian cities. She will be responsible for the commercialization, installation and in-person technical support of the service.

Viasat will train the partner’s network of distributors, resellers and installers, in addition to providing the connection to customers. Since October last year, the company has become the first broadband satellite provider to offer coverage throughout the national territory, thanks to Telebras’ SGDC-1 satellite.

According to SKY Brasil vice president of Operations and Commercial Sérgio Ribeiro, the union between the companies is part of the operator’s strategy of becoming a Hub for Home Service and Home Automation, announced in 2020. He also stated that the company will not stop investing in other services.

Available packages

There are currently three residential Viasat satellite internet plans for sale. In the basic option, with a speed of 10 Mbps, the subscriber has a monthly deductible of 40 GB, while the advanced package, of 20 Mbps, offers twice the deductible. And in the 30 Mbps premium alternative, the franchise is 160 GB.

In all plans there is unlimited Wi-Fi, navigation and text messaging and the “Noite Livre” benefit, allowing you to use the internet without discounting your deductible between 2 am and 7 am.

The packages should start to be sold in SKY stores from February.