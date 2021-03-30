Sky Rojo: Season 2 premieres in July on Netflix; teaser!

Netflix’s hit series, Sky Rojo, already has a premiere date for its 2nd season: July 23rd. The streaming service revealed the date with an ad trailer.

The production of Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, creators of the successful La Casa de Papel, brings, with acid humor, large doses of action and pure adrenaline, an absolutely innovative format for a dramatic series in which there are several genres. The series was named by the creators of Latin pulp.

This will be one of the shortest intervals between seasons in an original Netflix series. Previously, streaming applied this model to Lupine, which will have its parts 1 and 2 released with only a few months difference.

In the ad video, the three men hold a pamphlet with photos of Coral, Wendy and Gina, which show the season’s premiere date.

Sky Rojo: more details about the Spanish action series

Sky Rojo is a Spanish police drama starring Verónica Sánchez, Asier Etxeandia, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Lali Espposto, Yany Prado and Enric Auquer.

The plot tells the story of the prostitutes Coral, Wendy and Gina, who escape from the brothel where they work and are chased by the pimps’ henchmen. The three embark on a chaotic journey, facing every kind of danger and living every second as if it were the last.

Produced by Vancouver Media and distributed by Netflix, the first season, with eight 25-minute episodes, was released in streaming on March 19th.

Right at the premiere, Sky Rojo was the fourth most watched show on the platform globally, and the most watched non-English program in the world.

Don’t miss the second part of the series, also with 8 episodes, on July 23 on Netflix!