Sky Rojo: Netflix series wins streaming subscribers

Last Friday (19), the eight episodes of the first season of Sky Rojo were available on Netflix. The plot full of action and drama comes from Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, the same creators of the famous series La Casa de Papel.

In the first few minutes, the series provides a lot of adrenaline in the display of its conflicts. In this way, Spanish production won over subscribers to streaming, appearing almost instantly in the Top 10 of several countries.

The premise is quite simple: three prostitutes, who are trapped in a scheme full of dangers, devise a plan to get away from their pimps. However, they will only need to rely on each other to get away in a troubled and potentially fatal chase.

With well-built characters, intense dialogues and a lot of rhythm, the episodes don’t seem to be enough to combine so many emotions on the screen. Check out more about the series with our Sky Rojo review!

Sky Rojo: Spanish series presents main characters in the midst of adrenaline

In a few minutes, the writers are able to establish the central conflicts of the first episode very well – also fomenting the tensions that will go through the trajectory of the main characters throughout the 1st season.

In this context, Coral (played by Verónica Sánchez) appears, graduated in biology, who, after losing herself in her own frustrations, decides to invest in sex work in a club for adults. She and Romeo (Asier Etxeandia) seem to have a somewhat intimate relationship at first, something that is evidenced by the good chemistry of the duo on the scene.

Her best friends also work at the club. Gina (Yany Prado) and Wendy (Lali Espposto) always share their terrible work experiences to ease their minds and realize they are in the same boat.

Moisés (Miguel Ángel Silvestre) and Christian (Enric Auquer) appear as the commanders of the place. In addition to being very ambitious, they do everything so that nothing alarming happens to not compromise the hegemony of the club and the secrecy of customers.

However, after a disagreement between Romeo and the girls, he accidentally ends up being murdered by them.

With that, the three decide to escape together in a car, but only after realizing that they will have a very cruel destiny if they do nothing for their lives. In this sense, the short episodes, with an average of 35 minutes in duration, accelerate even more the frantic rhythm that the plot carries.

What draws the most attention, in addition to the escape of the main characters, is the bittersweet touch that the construction of the dialogues highlights. There are many passages full of tensions, but at the same time, good humor helps in identifying with the public, creating a strong bond so that the saga can be watched in its entirety.

However, little by little, the writers establish a certain confidence with the unfolding of the exposed facts. During the exhibition of the episodes, viewers get to know a little more about each of the characters previously presented. All the information reported is very important for the protagonists’ individual journeys.

All of this culminates in a certain justification for the choices that lead them forward. In addition to the good administration of the script, relying on the stylistic choices that transform characters and dialogues, the direction of the episodes – in charge of David Victori – has an excellent competence in transposing feelings and emotions to the frames.

The work of the other teams also deserves to be highlighted, especially that of production design, which brings to light an environment rich in details, vivid colors to highlight certain internal behaviors and exuberant costumes, which help to further highlight the personality of each of the characters.

As such, Sky Rojo deserves to be assisted by the great competence it delivers to the public, impressing everyone with its evident charisma and a sweeping ending.

The Netflix series has not yet been officially renewed for a 2nd season, but we very much hope that will happen.

Let’s wait!