Sky Rojo already has a release date and official trailer

Sky Rojo is closer than ever! The Netflix series has generated a lot of expectations to be one of the creators of La Casa de Papel and to have a great cast that includes Lali Esposito. The Spanish production has its launch around the corner: this Tuesday announced its release date and official trailer . Safety pin!

The project, which is headed by Alex Pina, began in November 2019 and has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic . In October of last year the actors were able to start filming in Madrid and the work has already paid off: Netflix has shared the first trailer and the day it will be available.

When does Sky Rojo air on Netflix?

The series will be released on March 19, 2021 at the streaming giant. The story will be compacted into eight 25-minute chapters , so it will be very easy to see. Also, it is already confirmed a second season which will have the same duration as the first.

What is Sky Rojo on Netflix?

Ciel rouge will revolve around three prostitutes (a Spanish, an Argentinian and a Cuban) who escape their pimp and must flee the hitmen he hires to look for them. The ambitious production has been described by Espósito as “visual madness” . The Argentinian actress also assured that “he has everything to go around the world” .

Who are the actors of Sky Rojo?

Miguel Angel Silvestre as Moisés, Verónica Sánchez as Coral, Asier Etxeandia as Romeo, Lali Esposito as Wendy, Yany Prado as Gina, Enric Auquer, Mariana Salazar, Penelope Guerrero, José Manuel Poga . It is directed by Eduardo Chapero-Jackson and Javier Quintas.

The released trailer lasts a minute, but synthesizes the powerful production that will be Sky Rojo. Drama, action and sex are part of an argument that promises to appeal especially to Latin American fans. “Survive five more minutes. This is the plan. ” Was the description that Netflix has chosen to advance.