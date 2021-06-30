Sky: Children of the Light, Now Available For Free on Nintendo Switch

Sky: Children of the Light: From the creators of Journey and Flower, the latest from thatgamecompany is coming to Nintendo Switch for free. We know its weight and details. Sky: Children of the Light is now available for free on Nintendo Switch. After the passage of it on mobile devices, the award-winning title of Jenova Chen in thatgamecompany (Journey, Flower, Fl0w) lands on the hybrid console for free through the eShop. We explain below how to download it and why it is such a special title.

First of all, it should be made clear that the Sky: Niños de la Luz campaign and the possibility of playing with up to eight people in online multiplayer are completely free, with no small print. On the other hand, a Starter Pack is launched for $ 30 with additional content and added surprises.

To download the game, just access the eShop from the console, enter the name of “sky” in the search engine — if it does not appear in News and add it to the download list. You must have at least 2.57 GB of free space. The title is compatible with TV mode or portable mod and is completely localized to Spanish. It is also possible to save the data of our game in the. cloud.