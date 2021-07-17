Sky: Children of the Light, Nintendo Switch review. A connected Journey

Sky: Children of the Light: Thatgamecompany’s latest hit comes to Nintendo Switch, a contemplative, collaborative title and a beautiful place to get lost. And with the Little Prince as a claim. thatgamecompany is known for independent games with a certain sensitivity and for its ability to transmit, in a very subtle way, through the controllers. They were released with Flow, they left us in awe of Flower and for many, Journey is surely one of the best video games of two generations ago. Some lost track of the company because for them, mobile games are not an option, a mistake that should be corrected little by little. The fact is that Sky: Niños de la Luz came out a couple of years ago on iOS, to do so in 2020 on Android and arrive this summer on Nintendo Switch. And as it always happens with thatgamecompany, it is a game worth knowing.

With a staging and a style that will slightly remind us of Journey, in Sky we will control a child who will have to recover the hope that has disappeared from different kingdoms –seven main ones- that we are going to visit. The mechanics are quite simple, since we will only have one button to jump (or fly), and another to interact with what surrounds us. The grace is precisely in how we progress in this social type game, in which we are constantly connected online in a world where there are millions of users visiting the kingdoms.

The progress through each of the scenarios does not have much secret. In them the different stages of the human being are recreated, from infancy to old age, adding small challenges as we move forward – like some enemies – but which end up being little relevant to what matters here: exploring and interacting. Explore, because we will have a large number of spirits that we will meet, follow and make them return to their celestial kingdom once we know their history. And interact, because we can learn all kinds of expressions to communicate with other users, make friends around the world through the fire of candles that represent the symbol of light and hope and with a system of improvements and rewards that will allow us get new cosmetics to change the appearance of our character.

Yes, Sky has a lot of Free to Play, although the main experience of exploring and discovering the secrets of the kingdom is free. It is the rest, the cosmetic, with certain temporary elements of events and seasons (they have already been a dozen) that can be paid although they do not prevent us from enjoying the main playable experience without limitations.