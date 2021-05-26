Skull & Bones: Rumor Indicates Development Restarted From Scratch

Skull & Bones: Also announced in 2017, the Skull & Bones game hasn’t had much news revealed by Ubisoft since then, but it’s already clear that it has experienced some problems during those years. Unfortunately, a source from within Ubisoft himself told Game Luster that the title had its development restarted from scratch for a second time.

It is worth mentioning that, at the end of last year, the director of the Ubisoft Singapore studio (responsible for the game) was removed from his post after several accusations of inappropriate conduct and sexual harassment. This may have been one of the reasons why Skull & Bones started developing again, but without confirmation from the company, there is no way to treat this as more than a rumor for now.

For those who have not heard much about this title, it is a simulator of the life of a pirate, more or less along the lines of Sea of ​​Thieves, for example. It was originally scheduled for release in 2018, but has been delayed a few times over the past few years.

Currently, the biggest chance is that, if nothing else goes wrong, the game will arrive on the PS4, Xbox One and PC only in 2023. Other than that, we hope that Ubisoft will be able to deliver a quality project even with so many problems in the game. midway.

Are you still excited to see Skull & Bones in the future or do you prefer to keep your expectations low for now? Comment below!