Skull and Bones and Sonic Frontiers in the same boat

Despite some disappointing delays, 2022 was a pretty good year for the release of video games. At the beginning of the year, Pokemon Legends were released: Arkay, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the Horizon of the Forbidden West and the Ring of Elden. From big AAA games like Mario Strikers: League Battle, to cute indie games like Lamb Cult and Rollerdrome. As the industry looks forward to the end of the year, several big names stand out, but two of them, Sound Borders and Skull and Bones, stand out for the wrong reasons.

“Sound boundaries” “Skull and Bones”. Companies with Sega and Developed by Ubisoft In and respectively, Sonic Frontiers is a 3d game about Sonic with an open world, and Skull and Bones is a shipboard naval game focused on online multiplayer. However, digging a little deeper, the two famous games do have a few things in common, one of which is an extremely unfortunate release date.

Skull and Bones and Sound Borders have an unfortunate release date

Despite delays with both installments, Skull and Bones and Sound Borders are now slated for a November 8 release date. Although there are indeed several releases scheduled for the first week of November, none of these high-budget games have anything to worry about, since the strategic simulator of humanity is the biggest name on the list. However, this cannot be said about the rest of November.

Just a week after the release of Sonic Borders and Skull and Bones, a bold new game from Obsidian Sentiment is coming out, a program that is sure to be a hit for the console, both on Xbox and PC games take place. which is quickly followed by Goat Simulator 3, which is quickly followed by Pokemon Scarlet, and Purple, one of the most anticipated games of the year. On the same day as Pokemon, a new chapter of the anthology dark drawings, The Devil in Me, is released. For those who want to save their money, Sonic Frontiers and Skull and Bones may not be on the priority list for November, and that’s not even talking about the biggest competition of games.

November 9, “Skull and Bones”, “Sound Borders”, “- ” God of War Ragnarok. As for the long-awaited games, this year will not be much more than the God of War Ragnarok, the long-awaited sequel to the critically adored reboot God of War 2018. “Sound Borders”, “Skull and Bones”, “God of War Ragnarok”.

If that’s not enough, it’s because fans’ opinions regarding skull and bones and Sonic Boundaries are, to put it mildly, a little divided. Skull and Bones has been in development since 2013 and has been completely restarted at least once. Since the development issues are public knowledge, many players are already convinced that Skull and Bones will fail upon arrival. Sound boundaries, on the other hand, evokes an ambiguous response from the public. “Sound boundaries”, others are skeptical about how specific these systems actually are in the full version. Thus, even if the God of War Ragnarok did not loom menacingly overhead, Skull and Bones and Sonic Borders would still have to fight uphill, but this is a battle that unites both games.

Skull and Bones is released on November 8 for Luna, PC, PS5, Stadia and Xbox Series X/S.

Sonic Frontiers will be released on November 8 on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.