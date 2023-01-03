Skrillex has announced that tomorrow (January 4) it will release a new single “Rumble”, and a double album is likely to be released later this year.

The producer, real name Sonny Moore, posted a teaser of the track on his social networks, again noting co-authors Fred… and Flowdan.

On the eve of January 1, he announced another piece of new music with the signature “QFF/DGTC 2023”, which led fans to assume that this is due to a new, as yet untitled album.

In response to the first Circa Survive/L.S. post, Dunes frontman Anthony Green tweeted: “I am honored to be a part of this record. It’s a masterpiece. Thank you for letting me work on this with you.”

Moore has long teased his second studio album under the pseudonym Skrillex, first mentioning it shortly after the release of his full-length debut album “Recess” in 2014. At some point over the past few years, the project turned into several recordings, Moore regularly told fans that he would release his next “albums”— in the plural—in due time.

In 2021, Moore ended a two-year drought of new music with a quadrant of individual singles: “Butterflies” with Four Tet and Starrah; “Too Bizarre” with Sway Lee and Siikbrain; “Supersonic (My Existence)” with Noisia, Josh Pan and Dylan Brady from 100 Gecs; and “Don’t Go” with Justin Bieber and Don Toliver.

Although “Recess” remains his only full-length album as Skrillex, Moore followed it up in 2015 with Jack Yu’s self-titled debut, his collaborative project with Diplo. There are also rumors that he is working on new material with the hardcore band From First To Last, with whom Moore reunited in 2017.

In May 2022, he confirmed that he has at least two new albums on the way, referring to them due to the fact that he refuses to participate in two festivals. Moore was scheduled to play at the Tampa Sunset and Detroit Movement festivals that month, but wrote on Instagram: “I’ve been working very hard over the last few months to complete my albums, and I haven’t had enough time to prepare for the concert. upcoming shows.

“I hope you all understand that it was very difficult for me to make this decision, but I will be back soon with the show that you all deserve.”