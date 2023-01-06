Skrillex has shared a new single featuring PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd — listen to “Way Back” below.

The latest track from the DJ and producer follows his collaboration with Four Tet and Fred Again.. on “Rumble”, which was released on Wednesday (January 4).

“Today I really got to know my feelings very well/ When someone mentions love, it must be related to you (Hey)/ It’s just Sunday night, I’m going to my address/ You have to give me time for me to look my best,” PinkPantheress sings to the drum and bass instrumental part.

You can listen to the track below:

“Way Back” and “Rumble” are expected to appear on Skrillex’s new double album, which is likely to be released later this year. His only full-length album “Recess” was released back in 2014.

Skrillex, whose real name is Sonny Moore, has been teasing his second studio album for a long time. Moore regularly told fans that he would release his next “albums”—in the plural—in due course.

In 2021, Moore ended a two-year drought of new music with a quadrant of individual singles: “Butterflies” with Four Tet and Starrah; “Too Bizarre” with Sway Lee and Siikbrain; “Supersonic (My Existence)” with Noisia, Josh Pan and Dylan Brady from 100 Gecs; and “Don’t Go” with Justin Bieber and Don Toliver.

Although “Recess” remains his only album under the pseudonym Skrillex, Moore continued it in 2015, releasing the self-titled debut of Jack Yu, his joint project with Diplo.

Last night (January 5th) Skrillex, Four Tet and Fred Again… performed at the last minute at the Electric Ballroom in Camden Town, London.