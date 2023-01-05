Skrillex, Four Tet and Fred Again.. announced the last concert tonight (January 5).

Producers and DJs will perform at the Electric Ballroom in Camden Town, London.

This happened after Skrillex, Fred Again… and Flowdan yesterday (January 4) released a joint single “Rumble”, which is expected to be included in the double album Skrillex, which will probably be released later this year. You can listen to the new song below.

Tickets for today’s show were posted via this link earlier today, but it seems they have since sold out.

The three stars were pictured in a selfie posted on Instagram Stories Four Tet, with a link to the tickets and confirmation that everything starts at 8 pm.

Skrillex, whose real name is Sonny Moore, has been teasing his second studio album under his pseudonym Skrillex for a long time, first mentioning it shortly after the release of his full-length debut album “Recess” in 2014.

At some point over the past few years, the project has evolved into several albums, and Moore regularly told fans that he would release his next “albums”—in the plural—in due course.

In 2021, Moore ended a two-year drought of new music with a quadrant of individual singles: “Butterflies” with Four Tet and Starrah; “Too Bizarre” with Sway Lee and Siikbrain; “Supersonic (My Existence)” with Noisia, Josh Pan and Dylan Brady from 100 Gecs; and “Don’t Go” with Justin Bieber and Don Toliver.

Although “Recess” remains his only full-length album as Skrillex, Moore followed it up in 2015 with Jack Yu’s self-titled debut, his collaborative project with Diplo. There are also rumors that he is working on new material with the hardcore band From First To Last, with whom Moore reunited in 2017.

Meanwhile, Fred Again… ranked second in the BBC Sound Of 2023 poll after FLO, and Four Tet (real name Kieran Hebden) is set to play two immersive shows at London’s Alexandra Palace in May.