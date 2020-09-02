Skoda Enyaq iV, the Most Powerful Car in Skoda History

Skoda introduced the first electric SUV model Enyaq iV, which it launched as the most powerful car in its history. Enyaq iV, an extremely stylish and powerful car, also has different versions focusing on performance and comfort.

Czech automaker Skoda, which continues its existence under the umbrella of Volkswagen, officially introduced the first electric SUV model Enyaq iV, built on the same platform as Volkswagen ID.4. The Enyaq iV, Skoda’s second electric car after the Citigoe iV, was also the first Skoda model to use the MEB platform developed for zero-emission vehicles.

Combining the classic Jeep with a modern crossover with its imposing appearance and sharp design lines, the Skoda Enyaq iV will also have a performance-oriented RS and a limited edition Founders Edition in addition to the standard versions. In particular, the Enyaq iV RS can stand out as the most powerful Skoda model ever introduced.

Offered with three different battery packs of 55, 62 and 82 kWh, the Skoda Enyaq iV offers drivers five different power outputs of 148, 180, 204, 265 and 306 hp. The maximum range of the Enyaq iV on a single charge varies according to the battery / power output combination and can reach from 340 kilometers to 510 kilometers.

As mentioned above, the Enyaq iV RS will be the most powerful Skoda model ever introduced and will offer 306 horsepower and 460 Nm of torque. Thanks to this high power, the vehicle will be able to accelerate to 100 km / h in just 6.2 seconds. Nevertheless, it should be noted that the maximum speed in the Enyaq iV RS is limited to 180 km / h.

According to the statements made by Skoda, the 82 kWh battery model of the Enyaq iV can be charged 80 percent in just 38 minutes at 125 kW charging stations. It was stated that AC Wallbox type 11 kW charging cables provide 6 to 8 hours of full charge depending on the battery capacity in the vehicle.

The vehicle’s entry package includes 18-inch steel wheels, while all other packages include 21-inch wheels in different color and design options. However, the Founders Edition, which will be the most special version of the vehicle, will only be produced in 1895 to mark the company’s founding anniversary.



