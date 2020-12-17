Skitude, the app for skiers: reservation of slopes

In other conditions, this cold would be something welcome in the ski resorts of Spain, because everything indicates that the situation in terms of slopes and snow will be favorable in the coming months. But the current situation that we live with the Coronavirus has changed everything. At the moment you have to follow restrictions, but depending on what areas of the country, if you are a skier and you have a ski resort nearby, the Skitude application will come in handy.

Skitude app

The Skitude app is designed for snow and outdoor sports, such as skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking, hiking, running, and many other activities. In this way, if the regulations allow it, in a winter in which access to the stations will have to be very limited, Skitude offers you the option of reserving a room and passes from your mobile, with an online store with more than 1 million ski lodges in more than 2,500 resorts around the world.

The app has an interactive map of accommodation in all station profiles. In it, you can choose your ideal stay.

The location of the accommodations appears on the map of the application along with an image and a small description. In it, it includes the most relevant details and the distance it is from the ski resort itself. In addition, you will be able to filter your preference by prices, check the evaluations of other users and access secondary services such as ski lessons, equipment rental, transport, etc.

Activity Tracker

An ideal feature for those looking for more than just sliding on the snow, Skitude allows you to record all your activity with the GPS Tracker to more easily see the best metrics of your activities. Data such as the descents, the unevenness or the total distance skied among others. In addition, you will be able to visualize your routes on the speed map and also in 3D format, with a complete summary of your descents to help you improve descent after descent.

Skitude, which also acts as a social network not only for ski lovers, but also for fans and practitioners of outdoor activities, is made up of more than 2 million users, and its app is available for Android and iOS



