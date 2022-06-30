Major Death Strange New Worlds Sets Up Scotty for Season 2

Warning: SPOILERS for the series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”, episode 9 — “Everyone who Wanders”.

The shocking death of the main character of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in episode 9 potentially means that Scotty can join the crew of the aircraft carrier Enterprise in season 2. Mount) leads a landing party to investigate a downed Starfleet ship on a frozen planet. Pike and his team did not expect that one of the survivors of the plane crash would be infected with bugles or that the expedition would turn into a terrifying bloodbath. In the end, among the dead was the chief engineer of the Enterprise, Lieutenant Hemmer (Bruce Horak), who sacrificed himself to protect his friends from the Furnace growing inside him.

Hemmer was beaming about Pike’s starship at the end of the first episode of Strange New Worlds, but it wasn’t until the second episode that he met Cadet Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding). Uhura has become blind, but extremely capable and demanding of Einar’s most important relationships aboard the Enterprise. Hemmer took a special interest in the young cadet and taught her both engineering and life lessons. In turn, when Hemmer was injured in the cargo hold during a bugle attack in episode 4 of Strange New Worlds, Memento Mori, Uhura applied everything Hemmer taught her to help save the day and her mentor’s life. In episode 9 of Strange New Worlds, Hemmer went on to advise Uhura of her intention to leave Starfleet before the landing party was besieged by the bloodthirsty baby Bugle. Unfortunately, the Hemmer was infected with Horn bile, which is how reptiles lay their eggs to carry them in their host. Knowing that he was doomed, the noble Aenar committed suicide, making sure that he fulfilled his goal: “To fix what is broken.”

Hemmer’s tragic death leaves a void that needs to be filled, as the USS Enterprise now needs a new chief engineer. Could this mean that Scotty will join the Enterprise as a chief engineer in the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds? The Star Trek canon vaguely describes Montgomery Scott’s career in Starfleet and his whereabouts around 2259 in Strange New Worlds. It is believed that Scotty becomes the chief engineer of the Enterprise when James T. Kirk (William Shatner) becomes the captain of the Enterprise in 2265. replace Lieutenant Hemmer. Indeed, Scotty’s future teammates, such as Uhura, Spock (Ethan Peck), nurse Kristin Chapel (Jess Bush) and the chief of the transport Kyle (Andre Dae Kim), already serve on the Enterprise in “Strange New Worlds”.

It is also possible that the second season of Strange New Worlds will not have Scotty (yet), but instead a new character will be created who will become the chief engineer of the Enterprise. This position may even become a Strange New Worlds version of how Hogwarts hired different defense against the dark arts teachers in every Harry Potter novel and movie. Or, closer to home, the role of the chief engineer of the Enterprise could be the equivalent of how the captain of the USS Discovery changed throughout seasons 1-3 of Star Trek: Discovery, alternating between Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs), Captain Pike, Captain Saru (Doug Jones), before Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) finally took permanent command of a 32nd century starship.

Hemmer was a charming character who, unfortunately, did not receive a detailed description of his story. The death of the grumpy Einar is certainly a loss for “Strange New Worlds,” which handled the protagonist’s heroic demise better than the 1st season of “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” when Lieutenant Tasha Yar (Denise Crosby) was killed. Time will tell if “Strange New Worlds” will replace Hemmer with Lieutenant Commander Montgomery Scott, and who will play the Scottish engineer. But regardless of whether it’s Scotty or not, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” may introduce its new chief engineer right after the first season finale.