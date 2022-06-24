Skip Bayless vs. Lakers Draft Pick

FS1’s Skip Bayless wasn’t impressed with the Los Angeles Lakers’ draft pick Thursday night.

The Lakers traded for the 35th overall pick from the Orlando Magic. Then they used a pickaxe to get Max Christie out of Michigan State.

Christie is described as a “3 and D” type player. However, he shot only 32 percent from three-point range at Michigan State last season.

Bayless thinks Christie will fit in perfectly with the Lakers, and for good reason.

The Lakers get a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State’s Max Christie, who scored only 32% of 3s last season. Great! He’s a great fit for LeBron and Westbrick,” he wrote on Twitter.

He’s not wrong. Christie didn’t quite live up to the hype during his time with the Spartans.

However, the Lakers hope that with them he will be able to reach his potential. Rob Pelinka is delighted with the choice.

“Max was chosen by consensus,” Pelinka illustrated via Lakers.com “If he decided to go back to school, you’re talking about a guy who could easily be selected in the top 15-20 in the 2023 draft. So to get such a player and develop him with the help of the 35th peak is a rarity, and we are really proud of it.”

Maybe Christie can prove Bayless wrong. We’ll find out next season.