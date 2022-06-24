Skip Bayless trashed the Lakers’ draft decision: Fan reaction

Skip Bayless strongly pursued the Los Angeles Lakers for their 2022 draft decision on Thursday night.

A controversial sports analyst criticized the Lakers for selecting Michigan State quarterback Max Christie in the second round, suggesting that he did not meet the team’s urgent need for perimeter shooting.

The Lakers get a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State’s Max Christie, who scored only 32% of three last season. Great! He’s a great fit for LeBron and Westbrick,” Bayless wrote on Twitter.

The NBA world reacted to this criticism on Twitter.

“Skip really has the talent of the hate generation. I can only respect him,” one fan wrote.

“This dude hates a rookie just to slander Bron and Russ,” another added.

“Westbrick!! No, this dude is a real savage,” said another.

Before yesterday’s draft, the Lakers didn’t have a single choice. The organization acquired the 35th overall pick from the Magic in exchange for a future second-round pick and money.

Christie averaged 9.3 points per game during his first season with the Spartans in 2021-2022. He threw just 31.7% from beyond the arc.

Christie and the Lakers will try to prove Bayless wrong next season.