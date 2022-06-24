Skip Bayless says One NBA Star has become “Completely Delusional” – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

If there is a person in the sports media who knows better than anyone what “complete nonsense” is, it’s Skip Bayless from Fox Sports. And on Friday, Bayless named one NBA player who, in his opinion, meets all the requirements.

In Friday’s edition of Undisputed, Bayless said Brooklyn Nets quarterback Kyrie Irving is “completely deluded about his value to the franchise.” But Bayless also believes Kyrie knows that any franchise he plays for will be ruined if he refuses, and can use that to get his way.

“I think it got to the point where Kyrie was completely deluded about his value to his franchise… But he also knows that his franchise could be completely destroyed if he refuses…” said Bayless.

Perhaps Bayless was not mistaken. He definitely won’t find many disagreeing with him about Kyrie’s mental state. But the point about Kyrie’s ability to use her position to her advantage may also sound plausible.

Kyrie Irving is reportedly out with the Brooklyn Nets and is eyeing a signing and trade if he can’t secure an extension with the team. This could force his teammate and best friend Kevin Durant to leave.

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out what leverage this gives someone. Anyone who is close to Kyrie can point this out to him.

Is Kyrie Irving as crazy as Skip Bayless says, or is Kyrie just as crazy as a fox?