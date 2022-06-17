Skip Bayless doesn’t think Steph Curry is among the top ten NBA players of all time – Nachedeu

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry has finally received his first NBA Finals MVP award, leading the Warriors to their fourth NBA title in eight years. But it doesn’t seem to have made a proper impression on Skip Bayless.

In Friday’s edition of Undisputed, Bayless stated that he was not going to add Curry to his top ten in the history of the NBA. 10 consideration.

The top 10 of Bayless are (in order from first to tenth) Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan, Bill Russell, the late Kobe Bryant, Larry Bird, LeBron James and the late great Wilt Chamberlain.

Shannon Sharp didn’t mind Skip not including Curry on his list. But he was very indignant that LeBron stayed in ninth place all the time, like many other people.

“To say that LeBron James is the 9th best player in history should be enough to get you taken off TV,” one Twitter user replied.

“This is the worst list of all time,” wrote another.

“I’m shocked that he even has LeBron in the top ten,” admitted a third fan.

Skip Bayless’s contempt for LeBron James is well documented. But, apparently, even he is not ready to let Steph Curry replace him in the list of the best players in the NBA.