Skins to Add to Game in League of Legends 10.23

With the League of Legends 10.23 patch, which will meet with players next month, new costumes to be added to the game have been announced. The balance changes the patch will bring have not yet been announced.

The 10.22 patch of League of Legends, or LoL for short, one of the most popular games of the MOBA genre, has completed the testing process and is about to meet the players. Therefore, eyes are turned to future innovations and changes with the LoL 10.23 update.

It is possible to say that there are currently two separate tests for League of Legends. The first of these is the Preseason Test with Preseason changes, and you can take a look at the LoL 10.22 release notes released by Riot Games for more information. The second test includes changes specific to version 10.23.

With League of Legends 10.23, we can say that a few new champion skins will be added to the game. These; It will be War Machine costumes for Victorious Lucian, Zac and Nasus, and Resistance costumes for Jayce, Singed, and Yorick.

Riot Games has not yet announced a balance change for League of Legends 10.23, but these changes are expected to be announced later in the test. In the meantime, let’s remind players that the League of Legends 10.23 patch will be released on November 11.



