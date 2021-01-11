Skin TheGrefg in Fortnite; date, time

TheGrefg’s Fortnite skin will be out shortly. The content creator will make an official announcement on their regular channels; we tell you how to see it.

TheGrefg, or Grefg, the alias used by popular content creator David Cánovas Martínez, announced on his social networks that he will make an official presentation of his skin in Fortnite. TheGrefg skin will be part of Season 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass, and will be added to the game with the new files from patch 15.20. We tell you everything we know about the skin announcement, and how and where to see it online:

Fortnite: TheGrefg skin presentation; date and time

Through a tweet published on his Twitter account on January 7, Grefg made public his intention to make an official presentation of his skin, attaching a teaser / promotional image in which his silhouette is seen:

The presentation of the skin TheGrefg in Fortnite will take place at the following dates and times, depending on our region:

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 11

Spain (Canary Islands): 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 11

Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay: 4:00 p.m. on Monday, January 11

Bolivia and Venezuela: 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 11

Colombia, Ecuador, United States (ET) and Peru: 12: 00h on Monday, January 11

El Salvador, Honduras and Mexico (CDMX): 11:00 am on Monday, January 11

United States (PT): 09:00 on Monday, January 11

Although Grefg did not say where the announcement will be made, we can assume that said presentation will take place on his Twitch channel (https://www.twitch.tv/thegrefg), since the content creator is very active lately on said platform, participating in events like Egoland, with other heavyweights like Ibai or Rubius.