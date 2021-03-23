Skin Centurion in Fortnite now available: price and content

The Danger Squad Pack, with the Centurion skin and accessories, is now available for purchase in the Fortnite store. We tell you everything.

On March 23, 2021, the Centurion skin arrived in the Fortnite store. This costume is part of the new Fortnite Battle Royale starter pack, called the Danger Squad Pack, and replaces the Diva of Diamonds, who has already left the store. This skin arrives in Season 6 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. In this news we tell you everything you need to know, including its price, and all the content that it brings

Fortnite: how to get the Centurion skin from the Danger Platoon Pack

The Centurion skin is the new Fortnite Battle Royale starter pack. At the time of writing this news, we have not found it in the game store, but we did in the PlayStation Store.

For a price of € 3.99, the Danger Squad Pack includes all of the following:

Centurion Skin (includes Assault bonus style)

Backpacking Accessory Ammo Backpack

Centurion’s Edge Gathering Tool

600 V-Bucks

All content in the pack is of Rare rarity except for the Centurion skin, which is of Epic rarity. All objects belong to the Danger Platoon set.

As always when we publish a news of this type, we leave you several things that you should take into account:

This pack and its items are purchased with real money.

Starter packs like this are usually available for about an entire season. When Season 6 ends, he will leave the store. Once you have left the store, this content will be inaccessible as it will never return.

Both this skin and its accessories will remain for a limited time in the Fortnite Battle Royale store. Then they will disappear, and it is not known when they can return in the daily rotation.

We can use the accessories without problems in all Fortnite game modes, but we can only use the skin in the Battle Royale and Creative modes, not in Save the World.

All of these items are cosmetic; they do not affect the game in any way other than visual modifications.

