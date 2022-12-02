Skillibeng Teases With New Music: “The Journey Continues”

Skillibeng teased us with new music and also welcomed his fans. Watch our video interview with the rapper above.

The Jamaican rapper performed for NME on the red carpet ahead of the MOBO Awards 2022, where he received the award for Best Caribbean Musical Act.

When asked if any new music was being prepared, the Lyssons artist ambiguously replied that he had “a lot of new music” in his portfolio.

“The journey continues,” he told NME. “My career has been exciting and I will continue to do the same.”

When asked about what it’s like to be one of the best artists in Jamaica’s influential music scene, he assured us that “it’s hard work too.”… This is a permanent job for Skillibeng.”

And he attributed the success of his “incendiary” career to his “real fans” for his recognition: “This is a feeling of happiness and gratitude to my fans. I have a lot of fans who support me, so it’s a great feeling.”

The 25th MOBO Awards ceremony, held at the capital’s OVO Wembley Arena, is the third time that Skillibeng — real name Emma Warmington — has been in London, and he was happy to meet some fans here: “People mess with Skillibeng is heavy in London, so there is always a lot of energy here when I talk to people here,” he added.

During 2022, Skillibeng collaborated with some of the world’s biggest stars of dancehall, rap and afrobeat. Most recently, he appeared on the afropop star Wizkid’s latest album “More Love Less Ego” in the track “Slip ‘n Slide”. He was also featured in superstar producer Mura Masa’s viral club hit “Bless Me” along with Gambian Brit Pa Salye.

Skillibang beat Sean Paul, Spice, Shenseea, Koffee and Popcaan and won the MOBO Award for Best Caribbean Music Group.