Riverdale actor Skeet Ulrich was photographed on the streets of Los Angeles, very close to an actress much younger than him.

At just 31 years old, Lucy Hale already has a great career behind her. And it was mainly thanks to the series “Pretty Little Liars” that she became known to the general public. For her role as Aria Montgomery, a high school student who is dating her teacher.

But it was in 2020 that she was offered the lead role in a series “The CW”. And not just any, since it’s the Riverdale spin-off “Katy Keene”.

Bad luck, the series quickly ended for lack of audience. But that will not deter her. Because it was in the arms of her Riverdale co-star that she found happiness.

Indeed Skeet Ulrich was in the cast of Riverdale since season 1. He played the role of FP Jones, the father of Jughead. And it was at the end of Season 4 that he announced her departure.

The two actors therefore have free time in front of them. And it was together that the two stars of the “Archie Comics” series were seen together, but not just to talk about the good old days. MCE TV tells you more.

Skeet Ulrich (Riverdale) is dating actress Lucy Hale?

THE RIVERDALE STAR IN A COUPLE WITH A FAMOUS ACTRESS

The Riverdale actor and Lucy Hale were therefore pictured together this Sunday, February 21. Photos unveiled by Page Six which are beyond doubt, they are very close.

Indeed, we see them in the streets of Los Angeles sitting on the terrace of the Butter Cafe, chatting and kissing. A secret date that no longer is.

Because these photos were like a bomb on the Internet. Last I heard, the actress was dating Colton Underwood, a former “The Bachelor” contestant. A very private relationship that seems to have ended because she is in very good company today.

As for Skeet Ulrich, this is not the first time that he has dated women younger than him. Indeed her last relationship dates back to 2020 with Megan Irwin. A 26-year-old Australian model.

But Skeet Ulrich has married twice in her life. In 1997 with Georgina Cates with whom he had 2 children. Then in 2012 with Amelia Jackson-Gray.

But the ex-Riverdale star isn’t going to give up on love. Her new relationship enchants fans. And they’re just waiting for one thing, which they formalize.

It won’t be for now, as the two lovebirds have yet to react to these photos taken by the paparazzi. To be continued.