Skechers Kicked Kanye West Out Not For The First Time, Here Are 9 More Celebrities Who Were Treated The Same Way

Kanye West was recently kicked out of the Sketchers shoe company. After a quarrel with Adidas and GAP, he entered the Sketcher’s office without warning and an uninvited guest. The artist, who had several connections in the fashion industry, witnessed a massive ban on publishing his comments on social networks, including anti-Semitic ones.

The Gold Digger singer may have turned out to be a cash cow, but that didn’t stop him from facing the consequences. At all times, there have been quite a few celebrities who have been kicked out before. It can be a hotel or an event. This often shows that regardless of status, everyone is treated the same because of bad behavior. Here is their list.

1) Celebrity: Blake Lively

Location: Disneyland

The incident involved a 6-year-old charming criminal. When Blake was six years old, she was caught trying to sneak into the role without buying a new ticket. The “Gossip Girl” actress sprayed hairspray on used tickets, went to Disney prison and was banned for a year. Although now she is quite an adult and continues to visit the world-famous park.

2) Celebrity: James Corden

Location: Balthazar, New York

The host of the Late Late Show with James Cordon was once kicked out of a famous restaurant for being rude to the staff. One time when he attacked them for having a hair in their food, and another when the restaurant made a mistake with his wife Julia Carey’s order.

3) Celebrity: Paris Hilton

Location: Wynn Resorts

Paris is undoubtedly one of the greatest pop culture icons of all time. But one day a socialite and a businesswoman was asked to leave a luxury resort. According to police, 0.8 grams of cocaine fell out of her bag when she reached into her purse for lip balm. It was back in 2010, and the authorities had to arrest her for possession of prohibited substances.

4) Celebrity: Will Smith

Place: Academy Award

This is probably the most famous ban of our time involving an actor. The actor of “I am a Legend” faces a 10-year ban from receiving the Oscar. One of the biggest celebrities in the world recorded his act for the whole world when he hit the host of the evening and comedian Chris Rock in the face because of a joke.

The consequences of this went beyond bangs, affecting other areas of his career and life.

5) Celebrity: Britney Spears

Location: Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles

The singer Oops I made it Again had her share of contradictions. The artist, who once shaved her head in front of the media, was having lunch at the Chateau Mormont gourmet restaurant when she smeared a plate of gourmet food on her face. Guests complained about Britney’s behavior, which is why the hotel staff escorted her out.

6) Celebrity: Rita Ora

Location: Gordon Ramsay’s Restaurant

The Hot Right Now singer once said that she was banned from entering one of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants because she appeared in tracksuits. She took the opportunity during an episode of the Jonathan Ross Show where she appeared alongside Ed Sheeran and Gordon Ramsay. It is reported that the chef and his staff follow strict rules for their hotels, which also include compliance with the dress code.

7) Celebrity: Kanye West

Place: Grammy Award (2022)

The famous singer, who has already faced numerous opposition, was banned from performing at the awards ceremony for his online activity. Kanye West posted a photo of South African presenter Trevor Noah, taking a screenshot of Google results and adding a racial slur. He did this after Noah accused him of harassing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

8) Celebrity: Madonna

Location: Alamo Drafthouse

The performer was banned from visiting the theater for violating their strict policy rules. The Hung Up singer was texting during a special screening of the movie “12 Years a Slave” when one of the audience asked her to stop it. At Alamo Draft House, it is strictly forbidden to talk and write messages while watching a movie. Madonna not only texted, but also attacked the man for asking her to stop.

9) Celebrity: Jamie Foxx

Location: Restaurant in West Hollywood.

Jamie Foxx and his group of friends had an argument with other guests at the restaurant. According to reports, another customer approached Fox and friends, asking them to keep their voices down, saying:

“You don’t want to contact me, I’m from New York,” Jamie’s friend replied, saying he was from Oakland. All this chaos led to the client, Jamie, and his group being kicked out.

10) Celebrity: Hugh Grant

Location: Daily Show

Hugh Grant is known for his romantic films. But his appearance on The Late Night show also made him known for his difficult personality. Host Jon Stewart considers the actor from Bridget Jones’s Diary one of the worst guests to appear on his show. It is reported that the actor was rude to the crew, “he had other places,” and he was a “pain in the ass.”