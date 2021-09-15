Skate Launches Its Own Community Content Platform; This Is Skate.Reel

Skate: The 14th anniversary of Skate, the Electronic Arts saga, prepares several activities related to the brand. This is the skate.Reel platform. Skate celebrates its 14th anniversary with a series of activities related to the saga. The first of these is the publication of skate.Reel, a platform where fans can upload their clips, screenshots and art about the virtual skateboard universe.

By clicking on this link you will access the platform. To send your material, you only need an Electronic Arts account. As is logical, what you send must be linked to the saga and be original, of your own creation. This way you have the opportunity to amaze the world.

You currently have several ways to access the original submissions. You can access them with your original copy on Xbox 360 or PS3; on the other hand, if you play on Xbox One or Xbox Series X | S, the EA Play subscription offers the backward compatible version of Skate and Skate 3. On PC you can use Xbox Cloud Gaming through Xbox Game Pass to enjoy the third and last .

New Skate on the way

We must go back to 2020 to know the future return of the Skate brand. Full Circle, the new Electronic Arts studio located in Canada, is in charge of development. “We formed a studio in January, we managed to bring together a very talented group of people, who have joined the family, and we have been working hard on the new game,” explained its managers in July 2021.

In fact, the statements were published as a warning to the non-appearance of new material during the last EA Play Live. “We know that many of you expect to hear more from us this week, but we are not ready yet and we will not be part of the EA Play Live show this Thursday. It is still early days and we are committed to doing that well, which means that it will take us some time ”, they concluded.