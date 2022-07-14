Skate 4 is officially called skate. and it will be a free game with cross-play and cross-progress

Along with Full Circle’s announcement that Skate 4 is officially called Skate, the studio also confirmed that the game will be free on PlayStation, Xbox and PC and that it will support cross-play and cross-progress.

This news was published in The Board Room update from Full Circle, and the team also confirmed this skate. It will be held in San Vansterdam, which is a kind of sister city for Skate and San Vanelona from Skate 2.

This also explained why the name “skate” was chosen. unlike Skate 4, stating that this is not a sequel, not a reboot and not a remake, but a new platform that will be based on for many years. This means that fans should not expect Skate 5 or 10, but instead should look forward to a skateboarding game that will continue to evolve for a very long time. As they put it, it’s “skate, period.”

Full Circle told a little more about the free skate model. will be implemented by stating that the team has set strict ground rules when developing what it will look like regarding microtransactions. The four general rules are as follows;

There is no fee for winning the map areas blocked by paid access without paid loot boxes without paid gameplay benefits

EA started recruiting testers for Skate in June, and the team talked about how difficult it was to allow players to see the game in a “pre-pre-pre-alpha” state. In the end, however, they want to create this game together with the fans and get feedback as early as possible and as often as possible.

Although Full Circle will not be able to attract “everyone this summer,” it plans to allow many more players to skate. game tests in the “coming months”.

Skate was first announced by Kaz Perry and Deran Chang at EA Play 2020 and gave Skate fans, who have been waiting for a new entry in the franchise since the release of Skate 3 in 2010, great news.

to skate. currently has no release date, but the team promises that it will be available as soon as it is ready.

