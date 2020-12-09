SK Hynix Completes 176 Layer 4D NAND Memory Enhancements

Developed with 176-layer 4D NAND chips, SSDs will come with 70% higher read and 35% higher write speeds.176 layer memory was first introduced by Micron. After 1 month, SK Hynix announced that it has completed the development of 176-layer Triple-Level Cell (TLC) 4D NAND flash chips. However, samples of the new memories were sent to control companies last month.

The new 176-layer NAND flash is described as a third-generation 4D product that shows significant improvements in terms of the company’s chips per wafer. More chips per wafer allows 35% improvement in bit productivity compared to the previous generation, with differentiated cost competition. However, the cell reading speed was increased by 20% compared to the past generation.

SK hynix also managed to increase the data transfer rate by 33% to 1.6 Gbps. Consumer and enterprise SSDs using the new technology will be available in mid-2021 with 70% higher read speeds and 35% higher write speeds.

As the number of layers increases in NAND flash, the cell flow decreases, channel hole curl and cell distribution deteriorates. SK Hynix says it overcomes these challenges by adopting innovative technologies.

Faster read and write speeds are always welcome by users. The new news is good for both corporate users and computer enthusiasts. However, it is too early to talk about the prices of SSDs using new technologies.



