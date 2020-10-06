SK Hynix Announces World’s First DDR5 DRAM

SK Hynix announced the world’s first DDR5 DRAM, offering much higher data transfer rates. SK Hynix states that the new DRAM offers up to 20 percent power savings despite the increase in performance.

South Korean semiconductor manufacturer SK Hynix announced the world’s first DDR5 DRAM. The company stated that the new generation DRAM solution will be used as a high-performance hardware optimized especially in the fields of Big Data (Big Data), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

According to SK Hynix’s statement, the new DDR5 DRAM offers up to 1.8 times the performance increase compared to the previous generation DDR4 by forcing the data transfer rate of 5,600 Mbps. This speed means that the new DRAM can transfer 9 movies per second in Full HD resolution. DDR5 DRAM, which requires 1.1V power, offers 20 percent power savings.

Adding a feature called Error Correction Code (ECC) to its new generation DRAM solution, SK Hynix states that DDR5 DRAM can correct even 1-bit errors by itself. Promising to increase the reliability of applications up to 20 times, DDR5 DRAM has the potential to be extended up to 256 GB capacity.

Comparing data transfer speeds, DDR4 offers speeds of 1,600 to 3,200 Mbps, while DDR5 offers speeds of 3,200 to 6,400 Mbps. DDR4 is available in units of 4 GB to 16 GB, while a single unit in DDR5 can have a capacity of 32 GB. SK Hynix stated that it wants to popularize DDR5 DRAM as soon as possible as a result of the collaborations it has made with its partners.



