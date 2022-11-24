SK from Love Is Blind claim that the fraud allegations were made with “malicious intent” after the shocking breakup with Raven

Where were the couples from the third season of “Love is blind”? As if the “Love is Blind” finale and reunion weren’t awesome enough, the drama continues with Raven and SK. What a roller coaster! After SK initially said no to Raven at the altar, it was revealed at the reunion that the couple had reunited after the wedding and had high hopes for wedding bells in the future. But then, in another twist, the couple announced this week their decision to break up after two viral TikTok with women claiming they dated SK this year. SK has already responded to these accusations.

After the fraud allegations surfaced online, Raven turned to TikTok to first call them “rumors,” before both Raven and SK took to Instagram earlier this week to announce that their paths were diverging. In a joint statement from the couple, they shared that they could not provide more details about the reasons due to “legal proceedings” related to the charges. The latest is this statement from SK, which Love Is Blind wrote in his Instagram story:

Raven and I left the altar of “Love is Blind” as single people who returned to relationships with other people. Although our journey together was not easy, the unique emotional connection that emerged as a result of this experiment allowed us to remain friends and helped to revive our relationship after the fact. These allegations have been falsely misrepresented with malicious intent, and we are actively pursuing legal action against some of the accusers involved.

According to what SK wrote, the fraud charges brought against him were “falsely distorted” and, according to him, they were made public with the aim of deliberately destroying him. According to the comments of the “Love is Blind” star, after their wedding, which ended without a union, he started dating other people for a while before they reunited, and decided to give their relationship another try. The UK also noted this:

I am deeply sorry for the pain this has caused Raven, my family and everyone involved. Raven and I will continue to support each other and wish only for love. Happy Thanksgiving.

Both viral TikToks that claimed SK was cheating on Raven have since been deleted. The first one came from user @emmwho9, who used the “finger down” trend to say that in April she went on a date with a “guy from Hinge” and he met her after the show was filmed, but still with the same girl now. In the caption she said: “I hope they had a break.” According to SK’s comments, there was a period of time between the filming of the show and their revival when they met other people.

The second statement was made by @hannahbethstyle in an already deleted TikTok (via Buzzfeed), who said that her “ex” took her to Europe and talked about reuniting, but on the trip she found out that he had a fiance on a reality show on Netflix and told her that it was all fake becausefor money. In the message, she said she would have believed him if she had met his fake fiance, but this never happened, and now she is “waiting for him to be exposed” as “a real villain, not the fake angel he portrayed himself as.”

Then the influential person posted another video saying that he and SK started dating back in 2019, broke up, and then resumed their relationship during a trip to Ibiza in the summer of 2021, after the 3rd season of “Love is Blind” was filmed. She also said that SK told her that he and Raven were just friends. If true, this will be the most shocking twist of the season!

Previously, SK claimed that Love Is Blind did not sufficiently show their “love story” in the series, but now we are all wondering, I’m sure. Were the events of the popular November Netflix show real? We’ll keep you updated on these court proceedings, and we certainly have episodes of “After the Altar” that we’re looking forward to, as well as seasons 4 and 5 that have reportedly already been filmed. We hope there will be more (and real) in season 4 romantics!