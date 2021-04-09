Six Days in Fallujah: Muslim activist group calls for boycott of the game

Six Days in Fallujah: When the production of Six Days in Fallujah resumed, we could expect some controversy surrounding the game. This time, we have news that the Council on Islamic-American Relations, a group of Muslim activists located in the United States, is calling for a boycott of the game.

According to news reports that are running the network, the group is classifying the game as “a simulator of murder of Arabs”, in addition to pointing out that it would only serve to “normalize violence against Muslims in America and around the globe”. Thus, they ask Sony, Microsoft and Valve to ban the title from being published in their online stores.

“The gaming industry must stop dehumanizing Muslims. Games like Six Days in Fallujah only serve to glorify the violence that took the lives of hundreds of Iraqi civilians, to justify the war in Iraq and to reinforce a feeling against Muslims at a time when many already think that we are a threat to human life ”, says a statement from the group.

Remembering the cancellation

It is worth remembering that the game was canceled in 2009 by Konami, who would be responsible for distributing the title. At the time, it was mentioned that the plot would be based on a war crime scenario, given that the city of Fallujah was destroyed during the Iraq War in 2004 – according to humanitarian entities, the culprits of this would be American soldiers. and British.

Six Days in Fallujah will be released in 2021 for PC and platforms to be confirmed later.