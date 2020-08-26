Sites where you can find impressive desktop wallpapers

The easiest way to customize your computer is to use the wallpaper that best reflects you. We have listed the top 10 websites where you can download high resolution desktop wallpapers in qualities such as HD and 4K. Each of the wallpaper sites on the list offers extremely special and unique images.

The best way to customize your computer, tablet or smartphone; Using a special wallpaper that you think reflects you the most. Desktop wallpapers offer a much more effective image if used in HD and 4K resolution due to the screen size. You may not always get the most accurate results by typing desktop wallpapers into any search engine.

There are many free websites where you can download high resolution desktop wallpapers. These websites not only share high resolution desktop wallpapers, but also host works by many different artists that you cannot find anywhere else. We have listed the top 10 websites where you can download impressive desktop wallpapers for you.

Top 10 websites where you can find impressive desktop wallpapers:

EWallpapers for impressive cityscapes:

eWallpapers welcomes its users with an extremely simple interface. Don’t be fooled by the interface, all the wallpapers you will find on the website are high-resolution and are made up of special city images that you cannot see anywhere else.

There are many different categories on the site, apart from city views. You can also make filtered calls specific to your device via eWallpapers. According to the search results, you can discover wallpapers that are exactly suitable for the device you choose or the image size.

Bing Wallpaper for nature scenes:

You will be amazed by the desktop wallpapers you will discover on the Bing Wallpaper website. Each nature scene on the site is made up of unique images recorded by master photographers.

All desktop wallpapers available on the website are provided in high resolution. Thus, regardless of your screen size, you can use any wallpaper you download from Bing Wallpaper without compromising the image quality.

Wallpaper Cave for unusual images:

Wallpaper Cave is a website that hosts many different categories of unusual wallpapers. On the site, you can access wallpapers in many different categories, from illustrations by master artists, to natural landscapes and up-to-date photos.

Wallpaper Cave website has a highly developed search bar. As a result of a search you make on this search bar, you will see many unusual, high resolution desktop wallpapers on the site. You can download these wallpapers or share them on different social media platforms.

Wallhaven for stunning illustrations:

If you do not like realistic images and want to decorate your desktop with animes, comics and animations, Wallhaven is a website that offers exactly the kind of desktop wallpapers you are looking for.

On the website, you can find eye-catching illustrations that you cannot find anywhere else. Thanks to the advanced filtering system, you can access custom size wallpapers, if you wish, you can upload your own productions to the website and let different users discover your skills.

Desktop Nexus for a new wallpaper every week:

Desktop Nexus desktop wallpapers website welcomes its users with a very simple interface. The website, where you can easily access high resolution wallpapers in any category you are looking for, attracts attention with its weekly newsletter subscription.

Desktop Nexus has a weekly newsletter subscription. With this newsletter, where you can easily register with your e-mail address, a new wallpaper comes to your inbox every week. You can download and use these wallpapers right away, or save them to create your own unique library of desktop wallpapers.

Digital Blasphemy for 3D wallpapers:

The Digital Blasphemy desktop wallpapers website has been offering its users three-dimensional, high-resolution wallpapers since 1999. The history of the site is as old as personal computers began to spread.

The only downside of the website is that you can use a limited number of images for free. All images in Digital Blasphemy; You can use it not only as wallpaper but also in many different areas by paying a fee per image or by using annual and monthly subscription systems.

Simple Desktops for minimalist wallpapers:

Minimalism is one of the lifestyles that many people have heard about in recent years. The Simple Desktops website offers high resolution wallpapers specially designed for users to reflect the lifestyle they have adopted on their digital world.

Wallpapers available on Simple Desktops are not just for desktop. By downloading the mobile applications available in the Google Play and App Store stores, you can also access the mobile versions of the wallpapers you like and use them easily.

HDWallpapers for a new wallpaper every day:

You can not only discover new desktop wallpapers on the HDWallpapers website, you can also find different device versions of the wallpaper you like. HDWallpapers attract attention with the wallpapers that are suitable for many different devices.

HDWallpapers are not the only prominent feature of the wallpapers offered for different devices. A new wallpaper is added to the website every day. If you are bored with the ordinary and want to use a different desktop wallpaper every day, you can decorate your desktop with a new visual every day thanks to HDWallpapers.

Deviant Art for specially designed wallpapers:

The wallpapers you will discover on the Deviant Art website consist of truly unique images. This is because all the images on the site are illustrations and drawings by amateur and professional artists from different parts of the world.

Deviant Art also has many unusual wallpapers that will attract people using multiple monitors. In addition to all these, there are also wallpapers designed for iPhone or other mobile devices on the website. Deviant Art offers many different options to customize your device.

Pexels for images from life:

Pexels, one of the first websites that comes to mind when it comes to wallpaper and stock images, has an extremely large image archive. On Pexels, you can find not only standard wallpapers but also animated wallpapers that have become popular for mobile devices in recent years.

You can find different images of different areas of life on the Pexels website. The photos on the site prepared in black and white or different color themes are quite remarkable. Especially the visuals that prioritize the people are admired by many users.

We have listed the top 10 websites where you can find impressive desktop papers for you. Each of the desktop wallpaper websites on the list consists of categories with a very large archive. You will surely discover a unique wallpaper in one that you think reflects you best.



