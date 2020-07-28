Site displays Something went wrong message

Twitter went down and is down for some people on Tuesday afternoon (28). When accessing the social network through the web version, the site displays the message “Something went wrong, but don’t fret – let’s give it another shot”, asking the user to reload the page.

Despite complaints from users and the warning on the home page, the Twitter Status website, which monitors the functioning of the social network, does not show any incident reported today (28), indicating that the platform is working. Likewise, the Downdetector website has no complaints about problems on the microblog. We got in touch with Twitter’s advice in Brazil, but we still haven’t had any feedback.

According to reports on the Internet, the problem happens only in the web version of Twitter. That way, you can use the app normally on your phone. Some users indicate that the solution found to access the social network on the PC was the TweetDeck tool, widely used by companies to manage accounts on the microblog.



