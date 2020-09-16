Site closed, DeFi project in TRON lost

The site of the so-called decentralized finance (DeFi) project on the TRON blockchain was shut down with $ 2 million in user money.

A new fraud incident has erupted in the DeFi world. TRON Supernode (NODE), which started listing on TRON’s DeFi platform JustSwap last week, allegedly disappeared with a total locked-in value of more than $ 2 million.

It is stated that the website of the TRON Supernode project, whose token was introduced as NODE “the first DeFi token to be listed on JustSwap”, has been closed as well as the Twitter and Telegram accounts. The project offered important daily rewards of 4.5 to 7.5 percent to NODE token holders.

More than 24 thousand users

User reviews on Dapp.com show that the platform’s rating is only 1 out of 5. In addition, the platform has lost a large amount of users and transaction volume since fraud reports were raised. According to the data, more than 24 thousand people have used TRON Supernode to date.

“High risk” label

On the other hand, the project was labeled “high risk” on DappRadar as a warning method against possible fraud. TRON Supernode, previously whitelisted and approved by the JUST Foundation, was removed from this list on September 3 due to insufficient liquidity of less than $ 20,000 per day.

A similar incident occurred in the DeFi field recently. The founders of Yfdexf.Finance, a two-day DeFi project, disappeared with an investor fund of about $ 20 million after promoting the project on Twitter and Telegram. Similarly, all social media accounts, websites and blogs of Yfdexf.Finance were deleted.



