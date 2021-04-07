Sisu 2021 opens registration, but goes through instabilities

Those who ran in the early hours of Tuesday (6) to access the Ministry of Education’s Unified Selection System (Sisu 2021) had a disappointment: the system had many flaws and slow loading of pages right after opening. The first reports of success only occurred after 6:30 am.

By centralizing enrollments for almost 210 thousand vacancies in Brazilian universities and federal institutions, Sisu ends up being one of the most accessed systems in the country, which results in some communication problems. As these occurred right at the opening of registrations, which will end next Friday (9). The Ministry of Education did not speak out officially.

How to sign up for Sisu 2021?

To enroll in Sisu’s 1st 2021 process, the student needs to login on this link, fill in their personal details and choose up to two course options in their order of preference. Then, just confirm the modality of the vacancy, if it is of ample competition or by quotas.

That done, the candidate must wait for calls from universities. Next Tuesday, April 13, there is a regular call. If approved at any university, the student must seek the institution to enroll. The enrollment period will be from the 14th until the 19th.

Those who do not pass the regular call will be able to sign up for a Sisu waiting list. The registration process for this list will be available on the website between April 13th and 19th. On the 23rd, the last list of those invited to enroll will be published.