Sisters-wives: why Janelle is “so excited” about new grandchildren

Over the weekend, Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown received some exciting news from her daughter Maddie Brown after she revealed she was pregnant and excited to be a grandmother again. Cody Brown’s wife is very happy about this news, as she likes being a grandmother. Janelle is now excitedly preparing for a new arrival.

TLC viewers first met Janelle as the second of Cody’s four wives. The couple met when she was married to Mary Brown’s brother, and they couldn’t resist the love between them. Having tied the knot with a spiritual union, the couple seemed to be the most stable of all Cody’s partnerships. Janelle worked very hard in the early years, as she always brought a salary to the family. She also had the ability to count, which served a large polygamous family well. Since the recent season of Sister Wives ended, Janelle has raised a few eyebrows, leading fans to wonder if she’s still married to Cody.

Over the weekend, Janelle took to her Instagram stories to share that she was “so excited” to be a grandmother again for the third time. Janelle’s daughter, Maddie, posted a photo of Axel and Evie in big brother and big sister T-shirts, smiling from ear to ear. Janelle, who is always overlooked, could not resist and decided to publish an ad. The “Sister-Wife” star will soon become a grandmother of three children, and it looks like she will spoil the new child as much as the first two. Janelle often travels to North Carolina to help her daughter, so it makes sense that she is preparing to return to childbirth.

Janelle wasn’t the only Brown to announce the exciting news, as Kristin Brown shared that her daughter Michelti is expecting twins from her husband Tony Padron. The couple announced their happy news a few weeks ago. Now it looks like Janelle and Kristin will be able to exchange stories about Grandma, since both of their daughters will be born around the same time.

Cody hasn’t commented on his daughter’s third addition yet. But last year, Sister Wives fans found out that Cody hadn’t visited Maddie or her kids in North Carolina yet. Viewers believe that he was close to his fourth and beloved wife Robin Brown, while ignoring some of his older offspring. Even if Cody is an absent grandfather, it looks like Janelle is making up for it.