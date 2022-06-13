Sister Wives: Why fans doubt Mariah Brown’s sexuality

Mariah Brown has been extremely supportive of her partner, Audrey Criss, but Sister Wives viewers are now wondering if Mariah is going through a journey regarding her sexuality. The audience watched as the two women moved away from the spotlight and returned to Utah. Although Audrey and Mariah are not married yet, viewers are enjoying their news on social media.

Mariah is the only child of Mary and Cody Brown. Like any other Brown sister, Mariah has made it very clear that she does not want to lead a polygamous lifestyle. Sister Wives fans loved seeing Mariah in the series, as she added a lot to the series, especially when she challenged her family’s conservative views as an adult. In 2017 , Mariah declared herself gay in an episode of Sister-wife, who struck her mother and father. While in college, Mariah met Audrey and soon after announced that she was planning to get married.

Audrey recently posted a photo of herself and Mariah celebrating the Pride Festival in Salt Lake City. In the photo, fans noticed that Audrey and Mariah had their shirts unbuttoned. Audrey shared with fans that “The open shirt at Pride this year was a big gender euphoria.” As Sister Wives viewers know, Audrey recently underwent breast removal surgery. Mariah seemed to be standing next to her partner and even unbuttoned a few buttons herself, but many wondered if she had undergone surgery.

Mariah only liked the photo and did not leave a comment for the fans to analyze. Viewers couldn’t help but notice that Mariah’s appearance had changed a little, as she was wearing more cropped tops and biker shorts. At the end of May, Audrey took to social networks to share important news with her followers, showing off her breasts. Sister Wives fans could clearly see the scars and noted how happy Audrey was. Audrey told the fans how difficult the last few years have been, but fortunately they were supported by a good team, which included Mariah.

Although Mariah Brown has yet to respond to any fan comments, she seems happy to support Audrey and their journey. Their wedding date hasn’t been announced yet, but Sister Wives fans already know they won’t be registering their ceremony for the show. Mariah and Audrey happily announced that after the pride celebration, they will move to Denver, Colorado to be closer to their friends.