Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Explains Why She Didn’t Get Back In Her Van At Coyote Pass: My Daughter “Really Struggled” With It

Janelle Brown. Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Daughter’s decision. Janelle Brown explained why this summer she decided not to return to her mobile home after she built a mobile home on her family’s property in Arizona in 2021.

The Transformation of Sister-Wife Janelle Brown’s Weight Loss Over the Years

“I didn’t drive a van this summer,” the 53—year-old Sister Wives star replied to a fan during a live Instagram broadcast she shared on Sunday, July 10. — Shroud really struggled with the van. Last year she was a soldier, but she said, “Mom, this year I just can’t.” She’s going to her senior year.”

The TLC personality shares 17-year-old Savannah with husband Cody Brown, as well as children Harrison, Logan, Hunter, Madison and Gabriel. 53-year-old Cody has 19 children with Janelle, Mary Brown, Robin Brown and the former Kristin Brown.

Despite the fact that Janelle is not using a van this summer, the car has not disappeared forever. “We decided to just leave it— it’s in the repair shop now — but we’ll use it on weekends,” she added.

Everything we know about season 17 of the TV series “Sister Wives”

The Browns moved to Flagstaff, Arizona from Las Vegas in 2018. Initially, Cody planned to live in one big house in the desert, but his spouses abandoned this idea and built different houses on Coyote Pass. Three years later, Janelle shared her “adventure” on the van with her followers on social networks.

“The apartment I lived in was sold and I chose an alternative path, trying to find another lease,” she wrote on Instagram in June 2021. “Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are, I’m sure it’s even harder to rent. I present my new summer adventure — life in a van, but with a camp on our territory.”

Janelle said goodbye to her mobile life four months later. “Such a long trailer! See you next spring,” she signed an Instagram post from November 2021. “The trailer is being sent for winter storage. We decided to find short-term housing in the city instead of waiting out the winter.”

Earlier this year, Janelle and her son Garrison began “preparing for next summer” at Coyote Pass. “I remember how much I like it here,” the reality star told fans in April. “You know, I was in the city in winter — and I love the city, I love it — but damn it! And I forget about what it’s like outside here, and I went out, and it’s like spring is starting and… I just like it here. …I love mountains. I like being in this hotel. I love it all.”

The Sisters-Wives Family Guide: Meet the spouses and children of Cody Brown

Janelle has been spiritually married to Cody since 1993. During an episode of Sister Wives in January, she admitted that she felt the Browns had “lost sight” of their connection. “I had to think carefully,” she admitted. “My children have almost grown up, and there is no need to stay anymore. It was a wonderful way to raise children. Right now, Cody and I have a pretty strained relationship. And you know, it’s easy to leave.”

Cody’s relationship with his wives has been under the microscope since his breakup with 50-year-old Christina in November 2021. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that Janelle, Mary and Robin “knew” about the breakup—and were considering following in Christina’s footsteps.

“In any case, it kind of inspired others to reconsider their position one way or another,” the insider noted. “[Janelle] is very close to Kristin, so she constantly communicates with her. …Mary couldn’t be further away from other wives and Cody. He’s shaking and worried that Mary or Janelle are going to leave him.”